

The Canadian Press





Elections BC says the counting of nearly 180,000 absentee ballots is set to begin Monday, following a tight election that left question marks surrounding the legislature's makeup.

The Liberals had 43 seats, New Democrats 41 and the Greens three after the May 9th vote, but a riding on Vancouver Island was won by just nine ballots.

The close margins mean the seat tally could change following judicial recounts and the counting of absentee ballots.

Michael Prince, a social policy expert at the University of Victoria, says the party leaders have clashed in the past, but the lure of political power could lead them to put disagreements aside in favour of working together in a minority government.