

The Canadian Press





The cost of living in B.C. followed the national trend in December, nudging up slightly.

Statistics Canada says B.C.'s inflation rate was at 1.9 per cent last month, up three basis points from its November setting, mirroring the federal increase, which was also up three-tenths of a point to 1.5 per cent in December.

Analysts say they had expected the national rate to jump to 1.7 per cent last month but the hike was limited because of lower food prices.

Inflation also climbed in Vancouver and Victoria to identical settings of 1.9 per cent -- respective increases of four-tenths of a point and three-tenths of a point over the November settings.