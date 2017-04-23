

CTV Vancouver Island





A police standoff in a Courtenay neighbourhood that stretched for more than two hours Saturday ended with a man being arrested.

Comox Valley RCMP responded to the 2100-block of Tull Avenue at 7 p.m. after a person reported seeing a man with a gun.

The Emergency Response Team, police dog service and a negotiator were called in for assistance.

A witness told CTV News, she saw police officers with rifles walking around the house next to hers.

“Frightened enough to make sure I locked my doors,” Donna Cook said.

Police say the situation came to a “peaceful resolution” around 9:30 p.m.

Two people were seen surrendering to police and being taken into custody, but RCMP would only confirm one arrest.

Mounties noticed a drone flying in the area at the time of the standoff, and say that it could have put someone’s safety in danger.

“For our tactics it’s really important that we’re able to move around and not necessarily be seen,” said Const. Rob Gardner. “If that was broadcasted out while we were trying to bring this to a peaceful resolution, it could really change the flow of how it worked out.”