4.5-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Tofino
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 9:43AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 11, 2017 10:27AM PDT
TOFINO, B.C. - Officials say a small earthquake has struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
The United States Geological Survey says the 4.5-magnitude quake struck at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday.
The tremor's epicentre was recorded about 170 kilometres west of Tofino at a depth of 10 kilometres.
No injuries or damage were reported.
Emergency Info BC said in a tweet that the earthquake did not pose any threat.