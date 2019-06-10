

CTV Vancouver Island





Youth looking to practice their bike tricks and bouldering skills will soon be able to roll in to a new park in Saanich.

The park has been approved for construction by Saanich council and will be built next to Lochside Regional Trail on a one-acre portion of land licensed from BC Hydro.

Construction at the north end of the George Tripp Substation, between Borden Street and Lochside Drive, is expected to begin in 2020, after consultation with the community on the design.

Council has also suggested including a ropes course, zip line and bouldering walls in plans for the new park to encourage younger community members to get outside and use community spaces.

“Council is committed to building a youth bike skills park, which is a crucial component of our Youth Development Strategy,” said Councillor Ned Taylor. “We recognize there is a strong demand for outdoor youth recreation facilities in Saanich and this opportunity will provide a new facility for our youth to engage in healthy, active pursuits.”

The agreement with BC Hydro allows Saanich to use the space for $1 and the agreement will be renewed every five years.

Maintenance of the facility will be funded with operating budgets and council will request continued funding in the 2020 budget plan.

The project is part of Saanich's five-year Youth Development Strategy, which started back in 2016.