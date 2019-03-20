

CTV Vancouver Island





Investigators are seeking information about a suspicious fire that destroyed two homes in Alert Bay.

Mounties were called to a structure fire in the small town on Cormorant Island Monday at around 7 p.m.

They found that the fire had engulfed one home and jumped to another before spreading to a grassy wooded area near a gravel pit.

Community members tried to contain the blaze there until Port McNeill firefighters arrived on the ferry and extinguished it.

RCMP say there were no injuries and one of the homes involved were vacant. The homeowner of the other residence was away at the time.

Mounties from Alert Bay, Port McNeill and Port Hardy detachments investigated the blaze and "quickly determined" it was suspicious.

Police say two suspects have been identified and because both are under the age of 18, any approved charges would be under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The RCMP Vancouver Island General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section are also assisting with the investigation.