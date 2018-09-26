

Police have arrested and charged a young man in connection with the shooting death of a Salt Spring Island teen a year ago.

Officers were called to a home on the Southern Gulf Island in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

When they arrived they found six youths present including the 17-year-old gunshot victim, who was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver and later died.

Friends later identified the victim as Alistair Hayne, then a student at Gulf Islands Secondary School.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was called in to investigate was what deemed at the time to be an accidental shooting.

Just over a year later, police have announced charges against a young man who can't be identified because he was a youth at the time of the offence.

The man has been charged with one count of manslaughter and appeared in court Wednesday.

"We understand that this investigation has greatly impacted all involved. These events always have a profound impact on families and communities," said Insp. Dave Hall of VIIMCU. "Our thoughts are with them, as we work to prepare for future court proceedings."

Police say as the matter is now before the courts, they will not be releasing further information.