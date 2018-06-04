

One person was seriously injured in a workplace accident at a recycling centre in Langford on Monday.

Worksafe BC said one worker was taken to Victoria General Hospital with undisclosed injuries after an incident at the Bottle Depot and Return-It Centre on Dunford Avenue.

RCMP first alerted Worksafe BC to the incident. There's no word on the nature of the injury or how it happened.

An investigation is ongoing.

The depot was closed down for the day following the incident.