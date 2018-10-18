

Investigators are searching for a woman who may have interrupted a sexual assault in a washroom at a Courtenay park last week.

Police say the victim was exiting the bathroom at Simms Park in the early evening of Friday, Oct. 12 when a person pushed her and tried to remove her pants.

An unidentified female is believed to have stopped the assault in progress and police are now hoping to speak with her, or anyone else who was in the park at the time.

The attacker is believed to be a man and was wearing a black hoodie, yellow socks and white running shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and quote file 2018-14574, or anonymously report it to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.