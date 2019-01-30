

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police say the death of a woman in Rutledge Park is no longer considered suspicious.

The woman's body was found on a park bench the morning of Jan. 28. At the time, police initially said they were investigating her death as suspicious.

Police have since confirmed she was a 60-year-old Saanich resident who did not live near the park, and has notified her family of her death.

"The reason for her presence in the park is still under investigation, as is her cause of death, however it is not considered to be suspicious," said Saanich police spokeswoman Sgt. Julie Fast.

"Our condolences go out to her family and friends, and we thank those members of our community who stepped in to try and help this lady, and those who provided valuable information to aide our investigation."

The BC Coroners Service is now investigated to determine how the woman died.

Neither the coroner or police are releasing the woman's identity.