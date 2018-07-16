

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun was arrested in downtown Victoria Sunday night.

Police say a passerby spotted the woman carrying what looked like a black handgun in the 1400-block of Government Street just before 6 p.m.

Patrol officers found the woman and saw her placing the replica handgun in her purse.

From behind cover, they asked the woman to give herself up and put down her purse but she was initially non-compliant.

Police say they were able to use critical incident de-escalation techniques to engage with the woman and after a short period of time, she gave herself up and was arrested without further incident.

A black replica firearm was seized.

Police say the file remains under investigation.