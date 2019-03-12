

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman broke into an occupied care home suite and stole a senior's passport, cash and purse as she slept, Oak Bay police say.

The woman entered a care facility on Bee Street at around 7 p.m. March 7 through an unlocked front door, according to investigators.

The woman living there woke up to find the break-and-enter suspect and confronted her, but she fled.

“Entering the residence of a vulnerable senior and stealing their property is disgusting,” Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said in a statement. “Someone will know who this suspect is and we strongly encourage them to call us or Crime Stoppers.”

Oak Bay police are now looking for the woman, described as white, around 25 years old, 5'6", dark hair and was wearing dark clothing and tight pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Bay police or Crime Stoppers.