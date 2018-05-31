

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman was sent to hospital with serious stab wounds after an attack at a home in Colwood, according to West Shore RCMP.

Police and paramedics were called to the home early Friday morning and found a woman with multiple stab wounds.

She was rushed to hospital in stable condition, and police said she remained there Friday with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested a female suspect at the home for aggravated assault.

Mounties say they have been gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.