CUMBERLAND, B.C. -- A 73-year-old woman had to be extricated out of an overturned van on Tuesday evening as members of the Cumberland Fire Department dealt with a "nerve-wracking" situation.

Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson says the woman was driving her van and either had a medical issue or lost control of the vehicle and landed upside down near some railway tracks and became trapped inside.

"It was kind of hairy for us because we had to extricate her and there was gas leaking out of the van and our guys were in a pretty dangerous situation there," said Williamson.

Williamson said the woman was "badly banged up" in her head and neck area as a result of the crash and had to be airlifted to hospital once she was removed from the van.

Williamson described the situation as "nerve-wracking" but praised his crew.

"The guys did a good job, we did it very quickly. We call it a rapid extrication because of the dangers and it all went well, thank god."