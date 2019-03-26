

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are seeking witnesses after a youth was assaulted near the Dallas Road waterfront.

The victim was walking on Dallas Road near South Turner Street around 4 p.m. Sunday when she was approached by a man near public washrooms.

The man, described as black and between 19 and 20 years old, then assaulted the girl but she defended herself and ran away, according to police.

The victim told police she believed the man was associated with a white van parked near the washrooms. Two white men were also possibly involved, with one standing near the van and the other in the driver's seat of the van.

Those two men were also described as between 19 and 20 years old, with one of them described as 5'10" tall. The man standing near the van was described as wearing a white tank top.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or know those involved is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.