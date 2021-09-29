Wind warning in effect for East Vancouver Island, heavy rains expected

Victoria -

As the family trio Wilson Phillips sang – "hold on for one more day" – a strong frontal system will bring wind gusts along with the rain to Vancouver Island over the next 24 hours.

On East Vancouver Island, a wind warning is in place for an area including Campbell River, Comox and Port Alberni.

Wind gusts will be steady around 70 km/h starting Wednesday evening and will calm Thursday morning as a strong frontal system passes over the area.

With systems like this, the danger is always there for flying debris, uprooted trees, and downed power lines. Always keep an eye out for any potential dangers.

Sept. 29, 2021: (CTV News)

Meanwhile, special weather statements have been issued for the Sunshine Coast and will remain in effect until Thursday morning.

While most of Wednesday will feed the area with southeasterly winds, this evening it will shift and be out of the southwest with gusts consistently in the 80 km/h range – with the potential to reach 100 km/h.

These winds are due to a strong and vigorous frontal system which will continue to move south through the day.

Winds have also caused BC Ferries to cancel a number of sailings Wednesday.

Two sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point were cancelled Wednesday morning due to high winds.

WET WEATHER

Rain will be the other part of this weather meal we’ll be feeding on until end of day Thursday.

As we wrap up the month of September, we’re still watching the Comox area, which is on the verge of breaking its September rainfall record.

As it currently stands, the record is 139 millimetres in 2018. With the area already over the 100 millimetre mark on Wednesday morning, with another 50 millimetres potentially falling, that record should be broken.

Sept. 29, 2021: (CTV News)

Heavy downpours can be expected late this evening and overnight Thursday with the West Coast, Inland and northeast island areas seeing the biggest totals.

Great Victoria and southern areas on the island can expect heavy downpours early Thursday morning. It’s looking most likely in the time frame of 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., approximately.

Once we get through the next 36 hours, a ridge of high pressure will move in and settle down the atmosphere. Temperatures will bounce back to seasonal or warmer in some cases and we’ll enjoy sunny conditions through the weekend.