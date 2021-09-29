BC Ferries cancels sailings due to mechanical issues, high winds

Victoria -

BC Ferries cancelled and delayed more than 10 sailings on Wednesday due to adverse weather and a mechanical issues aboard a large vessel.

Eight sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled due to a mechanical problem aboard the Spirit of Vancouver Island, according to BC Ferries.

The company says that the ship is "experiencing a problem with the starboard gearbox."

The mechanical failure caused the cancellation of the following eight sailings.

7:00 am departing Swartz Bay

9:00 am departing Tsawwassen

11:00 am departing Swartz Bay

1:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

3:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

5:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

7:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

9:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

BC Ferries says that the Coastal Celebration vessel will travel one additional roundtrip between Vancouver Island and Victoria on Wednesday to help offset the congestion caused by the cancelled sailings.

The Coastal Celebration will travel these evening hours on Wednesday.

8:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

10:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

TSAWWASSEN AND DUKE POINT CANCELLATIONS

Meanwhile, two sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point were cancelled Wednesday morning due to high winds.

9:15 pm departing Tsawwassen

12:15 am departing Duke Point

BC Ferries says that anyone with reservations on any of the cancelled sailings will have their reservations refunded. Travellers can also continue to line up for the sailings that are still scheduled to depart today.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," said BC Ferries in a notice posted Wednesday morning.

"We are working to resolve the issue, and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available."

A sailing departing from Swartz Bay to Otter Bay was also delayed by roughly half an hour on Wednesday due to "accumulated delays associated with loading and unloading the vessel."

The sailing, originally scheduled to leave at 8:20 a.m., departed around 8:45 a.m.