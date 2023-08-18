Wildfires burning on Vancouver Island, Quadra Island

Multiple aircraft and a ground attack crew are battling a wildfire on Quadra Island, B.C.

The fire covered approximately four hectares near Surge Narrows Road and Bold Point Road early Friday morning. Before noon, the B.C. Wildfire Service said the flames were being held.

"Last night the eastern flank was blanketed in retardant, and crews worked through the night to action the western side of the fire,” the wildfire service said in an update.

"This morning crews observed rank 1 – a low smoldering ground fire – along the north and west flanks, and will be working on some more active pockets of rank 2 – low vigor surface fire – along the southern edge today.”

The fire was first reported late Thursday afternoon and is suspected to be human-caused, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Strathcona Regional District is asking people to avoid the area and not to call 911 for fire information or updates.

So far, no evacuation orders have been issued for nearby properties.

STRATHCONA PARK FIRES

On Vancouver Island, a pair of large, out-of-control wildfires are burning in Strathcona Regional Park.

The fires, measuring 90 hectares and 47 hectares on Friday, are suspected to have been caused by lightning.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is currently monitoring both blazes and not actively suppressing them.

The wildfire service says it is “observing and analyzing” the fires to determine a possible response.

“It may be allowed to burn to achieve ecological or resource management objectives and is used on remote fires that do not threaten values,” the wildfire service says.

Meanwhile, smoke from multiple wildfires is expected to blanket Vancouver Island this weekend, leading to decreasing air quality in the region.

Smoke from fires burning on Vancouver Island, the British Columbia mainland and northern Washington state is forecasted to arrive over the island Saturday morning and grow in intensity throughout the day and into Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.