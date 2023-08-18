Wildfire smoke to reach Vancouver Island this weekend

Smoke from multiple wildfires is expected to blanket Vancouver Island this weekend, leading to decreasing air quality in the region.

Smoke from fires burning on Vancouver Island, the British Columbia mainland and northern Washington state is forecasted to arrive over the island Saturday morning and grow in intensity throughout the day and into Sunday.

Environment Canada says the air quality on Vancouver Island will shift from level 2, or low health risk, on Friday to a level 6, or moderate risk, by Saturday night.

People with heart or breathing problems are at greater risk as air quality decreases. These people are advised to consider rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities when the air quality worsens.

Those without pre-existing health issues are advised to modify their outdoor activities if they experience symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation.