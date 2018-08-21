

CTV Vancouver Island





For the second day in a row, heavy smoke has grounded several Harbour Air flights from flying out of Victoria's Inner Harbour.

Harbour Air cancelled four flights to Vancouver that were scheduled to depart between 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Two morning flights to the South Vancouver terminal were also cancelled.

A 10:30 a.m. flight to Vancouver was put on a weather delay, and a possible delay was also expected for an 11:30 flight.

Flights into Victoria's Harbour didn't fare much better, with three morning departures cancelled and others held for weather delays.

"Several routes are now being affected by delays and cancellations due to poor visibility from forest fire smoke," the company tweeted around 11 a.m. "Updates will continue to be posted as available."

Helijet said it was flying despite the smoke, but had limited seats available between Victoria and Vancouver.

The smoke did not appear to affect any arriving or departing flights at Victoria International Airport.

Anyone planning on flying via float plane was asked to check Harbour Air's website.

Special air quality statements due to wildfire smoke were still in effect for all of Vancouver Island and most of B.C. Tuesday. An Environment Canada meteorologist told CTV on Monday that much of the smoke was drifting out over the island from B.C.'s Interior.

Many cities on Vancouver Island like Victoria, Saanich, the West Shore, Nanaimo and Parksville were still listed as a 10 on the Air Quality Health Index scale, meaning health risks associated with the smoke were very high.

Speaking in the wildfire-stricken community of Prince George in central B.C., Premier John Horgan remarked on what he called another "tragic" fire season.

"I’m profoundly proud of the work that’s being done," said Horgan. "But I also understand how absolutely tragic this has been for many, many people, and the frustration that we have heard and will continue to hear as we travel through the north."

Horgan said he was concerned that constant wildfires and smoke may be "the new normal," and blamed it in part on flammable brush building up on forest floors.

"We have not been cleaning our forests. There's too much fuel being left behind," he said. "We need to address that."

Horgan said the province has been challenged by natural disasters this year, with floods in the Okanagan earlier this year prompting a state of emergency.

He noted that two states of emergency issued in one year in B.C. was unprecedented in the province.