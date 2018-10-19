

Voting day has arrived in B.C. If you're unsure where to cast your ballot for your municipality, check out our handy list of voting stations in the Capital Region below.

All polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. After they close, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and our home page for up-to-the-minute results, and tune in to CTV News at 11 for an election recap.

Victoria (map below):

Burnside Gorge Community Centre, 471 Cecelia Road

Central Baptist Church, 833 Pandora Avenue

Cook Street Village Activity Centre, 380 Cook Street

Victoria High School, 1260 Grant Street

James Bay Community School, 140 Oswego Street

James Bay New Horizons Centre, 234 Menzies Street

Margaret Jenkins School, 1824 Fairfield Road

Oaklands School, 2827 Belmont Avenue

Quadra School, 3031 Quadra Street

St.Barnabas Church, 1525 Begbie Street

Sir James Douglas School, 401 Moss Street

Victoria West School, 750 Front Street

Saanich (Map Below):

Campus View Elementary School, 3900 Gordon Head Road

Cedar Hill Middle School, 3910 Cedar Hill Road

Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, 3220 Cedar Hill Road

Cloverdale Traditional School, 3427 Quadra Street

Cordova Bay Elementary School, 5238 Cordova Bay Road

Doncaster Elementary School, 1525 Rowan Street

Frank Hobbs Elementary School, 3875 Haro Road

Glanford Middle School, 4140 Glanford Avenue

Gordon Head Recreation Centre, 4100 Lambrick Park Way

G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre, 3100 Tillicum Road

Hillcrest Elementary School, 4421 Greentree Terrace

Lochside Elementary School, 1145 Royal Oak Drive

Prospect Lake Elementary School, 321 Prospect Lake Road

Reynolds Secondary School, 3963 Borden Street

Saanich Commonwealth Place, 4636 Elk Lake Drive

Spectrum Community School, 957 Burnside Road West (3751 Grange Road)

Victoria Alliance Church, 1792 Townley Street

Esquimalt

Esquimalt Recreation Centre, 527 Fraser Street

Oak Bay

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Cross Road

Monterey Recreation Centre, 1442 Monterey Avenue

Monterey Middle School, 851 Monterey Avenue

Langford

Millstream Elementary School, 626 Hoylake Ave.

Ruth King Elementary School, 2764 Jacklin Rd.

Colwood

City of Colwood Municipal Hall, 3300 Wishart Road

View Royal

View Royal Elementary School, 218 Helmcken Road

Eagle View Elementary School, 97 Talcott Road

Sooke

Edward Milne Secondary School, 6218 Sooke Road

Metchosin

Metchosin Community Hall, 4401 William Head Road

Central Saanich

Individual Learning Centre, 1649 Mount Newton Cross Road (former Saanichton Elementary School)

Central Saanich Cultural Centre, 1209 Clarke Road (same facility as Central Saanich Library)

North Saanich

North Saanich Municipal Hall, 1620 Mills Road

Sidney

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Avenue

Highlands