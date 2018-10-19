Where to vote in the Capital Region in Saturday's civic elections
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 6:34PM PDT
Voting day has arrived in B.C. If you're unsure where to cast your ballot for your municipality, check out our handy list of voting stations in the Capital Region below.
All polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Victoria (map below):
- Burnside Gorge Community Centre, 471 Cecelia Road
- Central Baptist Church, 833 Pandora Avenue
- Cook Street Village Activity Centre, 380 Cook Street
- Victoria High School, 1260 Grant Street
- James Bay Community School, 140 Oswego Street
- James Bay New Horizons Centre, 234 Menzies Street
- Margaret Jenkins School, 1824 Fairfield Road
- Oaklands School, 2827 Belmont Avenue
- Quadra School, 3031 Quadra Street
- St.Barnabas Church, 1525 Begbie Street
- Sir James Douglas School, 401 Moss Street
- Victoria West School, 750 Front Street
Saanich (Map Below):
- Campus View Elementary School, 3900 Gordon Head Road
- Cedar Hill Middle School, 3910 Cedar Hill Road
- Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, 3220 Cedar Hill Road
- Cloverdale Traditional School, 3427 Quadra Street
- Cordova Bay Elementary School, 5238 Cordova Bay Road
- Doncaster Elementary School, 1525 Rowan Street
- Frank Hobbs Elementary School, 3875 Haro Road
- Glanford Middle School, 4140 Glanford Avenue
- Gordon Head Recreation Centre, 4100 Lambrick Park Way
- G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre, 3100 Tillicum Road
- Hillcrest Elementary School, 4421 Greentree Terrace
- Lochside Elementary School, 1145 Royal Oak Drive
- Prospect Lake Elementary School, 321 Prospect Lake Road
- Reynolds Secondary School, 3963 Borden Street
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, 4636 Elk Lake Drive
- Spectrum Community School, 957 Burnside Road West (3751 Grange Road)
- Victoria Alliance Church, 1792 Townley Street
Esquimalt
- Esquimalt Recreation Centre, 527 Fraser Street
Oak Bay
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Cross Road
- Monterey Recreation Centre, 1442 Monterey Avenue
- Monterey Middle School, 851 Monterey Avenue
Langford
- Millstream Elementary School, 626 Hoylake Ave.
- Ruth King Elementary School, 2764 Jacklin Rd.
Colwood
- City of Colwood Municipal Hall, 3300 Wishart Road
View Royal
- View Royal Elementary School, 218 Helmcken Road
- Eagle View Elementary School, 97 Talcott Road
Sooke
- Edward Milne Secondary School, 6218 Sooke Road
Metchosin
- Metchosin Community Hall, 4401 William Head Road
Central Saanich
- Individual Learning Centre, 1649 Mount Newton Cross Road (former Saanichton Elementary School)
- Central Saanich Cultural Centre, 1209 Clarke Road (same facility as Central Saanich Library)
North Saanich
- North Saanich Municipal Hall, 1620 Mills Road
Sidney
- Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Avenue
Highlands
- Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Road
- District Office, 1980 Millstream Road