Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Seniors will have to wait another month for COVID-19 aid payment
Tam warns of 'explosive' second COVID-19 wave if reopening mishandled
Resident of long-term care home is New Brunswick's first COVID-19 death
StatCan study suggests more Canadians are physical distancing
Decline in travel to Canada holds, border agency says
Authors pull study in The Lancet flagging hydroxychloroquine risks
Quebec reports 91 more COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases surpass 52,000
Trudeau urges shared COVID-19 vaccine at global summit in a week amid UN run
'One of the most dangerous jobs in the world': COVID-19 kills more than 600 nurses
As COVID-19 stress builds, study warns of potential spike in suicides
Nova Scotia man returns home after 77 days in hospital battling COVID-19