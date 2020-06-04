VICTORIA -- British Columbia's top health officials will release new modelling data showing the spread of COVID-19 in the province Thursday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will reveal the data in a live announcement at 3 p.m. They'll also share the latest updates on new cases of COVID-19 discovered in B.C. over the past 24 hours.

CTVNewsVancouverIsland.ca will stream the news conference live on this page starting at 3 p.m.

The last time COVID-19 modelling data was shared with British Columbians was on May 4, when Dix and Henry announced that social distancing restrictions could be eased without dramatically increasing the virus infection rate.

Two days later, Premier John Horgan unveiled the province's restart plan.

On Wednesday, the province's latest COVID-19 daily update revealed 22 new test-positive cases of the virus, marking the largest single-day increase in nearly a month. May 8 was the last time more than 21 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period.

Henry and Dix also announced one additional death, bringing the total number of deaths connected to the virus in B.C. to 166.

