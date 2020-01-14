VICTORIA -- A WestJet flight bound for Victoria from Calgary had to land in Vancouver after striking a number of birds mid-flight.

According to the airline, WestJet flight 209 struck the birds while it was inbound to Victoria and decided to land in Vancouver based on maintenance resources available.

Two passengers of the flight tell CTV News that when the collisions were occurring, they thought that the plane was going to crash.

WestJet says the flight "landed normally" in Vancouver and has since been removed from service for safety inspections.

The airline says that all 31 passengers aboard the flight will be placed on new flights to Victoria throughout the day.

"We sincerely apologize for the interruption to our guests travel plans and any inconvenience this may have caused," said WestJet in a statement.

"All guests are being reaccommodated throughout the remainder of the day on the next available flights."

Warning: A graphic image of a bird can be viewed in the photos below.