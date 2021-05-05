VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing youth from Langford.

Police are searching for Neveah Hansell, 13, who was last seen on May 3.

Hansell is described as a white youth who stands 4'11" tall and weighs approximately 111 pounds. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a white, baggy-fitting hoodie, light blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.