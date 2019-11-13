VICTORIA – West Shore RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who stole a poppy donation box from a local Thrifty Foods last week.

Mounties say they received reports of the theft from a Thrifty Foods located at 1495 Admirals Rd. in View Royal at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 3.

A man allegedly approached the grocery store's service desk, took the poppy donation box and ran out of the store.

The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old with a medium build.

At the time of the theft he was wearing a grey Adidas brand zip-up hoodie with an Adidas logo across the back, dark-coloured jeans and black runners with white soles.

Anyone with information on the man or the theft is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.