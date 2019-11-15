West Shore RCMP make 'substantial seizure' of drugs, replica guns
During the search, police found and seized 178 grams of meth, 48 grams of various opioids, nearly $2,000 in cash and two replica handguns, according to the RCMP. (RCMP)
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 10:48AM PST
Last Updated Friday, November 15, 2019 2:54PM PST
VICTORIA – Mounties on the West Shore say they have disrupted a Langford drug-dealing operation.
On Nov. 7, officers with the West Shore RCMP bike patrol unit executed a search warrant at a home near Happy Valley Road.
Police say the unit conducted covert surveillance on the home and witnessed evidence of drug trafficking.
A 32-year-old woman, who is a resident of the home, was arrested.
During the search, police found and seized 178 grams of meth, 48 grams of various opioids, nearly $2,000 in cash and two replica handguns, according to the RCMP.
"This is a substantial seizure that is sure to impact crime and the drug trade on the West Shore," the Mounties said in a news release Friday.