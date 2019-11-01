VICTORIA -- Mounties on the West Shore say a driver was given a warning for speeding Thursday and then moments later had their vehicle impounded for driving even faster.

The West Shore RCMP traffic unit pulled over a white Nissan pickup on Sooke Road in Colwood after it was seen travelling 80 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The driver was given a warning for speeding and issued a ticket for failing to display their new driver decal.

Police say the driver then sped away from the stop so the attending officer followed.

The same driver was then clocked at 102 km/h before they were pulled over a second time.

"This driver clearly did not heed the warning he was given for speeding the first time around," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar.

"The driver was pulled over a second time and issued the original speeding ticket for going 80km/h in a 50km/h zone. A second violation ticket was issued for excessive speeding and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."