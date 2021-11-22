West Saanich Road partially reopens to traffic

Victoria -

West Saanich Road has reopened to traffic, the District of Saanich announced Monday.

The road had been closed from Tuesday until late Sunday evening after a record-breaking storm caused the street to erode, according to the district.

Both lanes of West Saanich Road have reopened but repairs are still underway.

The district says traffic will be dropped down to single-lane alternating traffic between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily as repairs continue.

The daytime disruptions will continue "for the foreseeable future," says the district. Traffic controllers will be at the construction site to assist drivers.

West Saanich Road is the latest of several major roadways to partially re-open following last week's historic rainstorm.

The Malahat highway reopened to two-way traffic late Friday night, and Highway 19 just north of Nanaimo reopened Saturday.

However, repairs and delays should be expected on both highways, the province says.