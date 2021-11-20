Malahat highway reopens to two-way traffic ahead of schedule

Vancouver -

A stretch of Highway 1 on Vancouver Island that was closed during this week's severe storm has reopened to two-way traffic, according to the province.

The Malahat Highway had been limited to alternating one-way traffic at Tunnel Hill since Tuesday, and was closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until Thursday.

The province announced late Friday that the highway had reopened to two-way traffic, but warned drivers to be prepared for "construction conditions, including no median barrier, narrow lanes, limited shoulder widths and reduced-speed zones."

"Additional repairs to fully restore the site will continue for the coming months," the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement.

"Drivers can expect active construction equipment with some single-lane alternating traffic and intermittent closures as construction warrants."

The two-way reopening comes ahead of schedule, as the province had previously predicted that alternating one-way traffic would continue on the Malahat until Nov. 22, depending on weather conditions.