Attention sun worshipers: the next week is for you.

Sunny, hot weather is settling in on Vancouver Island for at least the next 7 days. Yup, this time it looks like it’ll stick.

While it’s still a little cloudy along the west coast, skies are clearing as we transition into perfect summertime weather.

High pressure aloft builds Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, another upper trough approaches; it’s main effect on the island is a slight cooling of temperatures. We’re talking a cool-down of a couple of degrees. Nothing drastic!

High pressure builds again Saturday sending temperatures soaring again for the weekend. Most of east Vancouver Island including Nanaimo, Comox and Campbell River will see daytime highs top the high-20s; well above seasonal average, although not record-breaking. Temperatures overnight are warm, too, cooling to the low-to-mid teens overnight.

Hot spots will be inland. Port Alberni, for example, can expect a run of temperatures in the 30s over the weekend and through early next week.

If you’re in the Capital Region and need a break from the 28 degree heat, head to the waterfront, especially near the Juan de Fuca strait. Conditions there are on average 4 to 5 degrees cooler.

The UV index is high to very high all over the island during the hot, dry weather. So be sun-smart, slather on the sunscreen and drink lots of water as you enjoy all that summer has to offer on the island. I know I will!