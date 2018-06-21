This morning’s sunrise was perfect, exactly what you’d hope for on the first day of summer.

Fun facts about the summer solstice:

The summer solstice was at 3:07 a.m. Pacific Time today, the exact moment when the sun’s vertical rays struck the Tropic of Cancer (23.5° N latitude).

It’s the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Victoria will enjoy 16 hours and 7 minutes of daylight today.

In contrast, today is the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere, and the beginning of winter!

Nunavut will experience 24 hours of daylight today.

The summer solstice marks the beginning of the summer season, astronomically speaking. From a meteorological perspective, summer began June 1st (it makes it easier to track weather and climate trends when the seasons are divided into even, three-month chunks on the calendar!)

Today’s island weather story

Mid-morning temperatures are on track to deliver a warm afternoon through most of the south island, although it’s still a bit cool in Tofino and Bamfield. Blame the clouds rolling in off the Pacific for that. They’re producing areas of fog and drizzle this morning along the west coast of the Island.

The Capital Region can expect an average summer day today, with sunshine, a few clouds and temperatures around 24°C, which is a little bit above seasonal average of 20°C. East and inland Vancouver Island might see more dramatic weather later today.

There’s risk of thunderstorms for areas from Salt Spring Island to Sayward this afternoon and evening as convective energy builds. The greatest chance of thunder and lightning on the island is around Courtenay, Comox and Campbell River, especially in the mountains.

The forecast for this active weather follows yesterday dramatic weather through northern and inland Vancouver Island. Yesterday, thunderstorms rumbled around Mount Washington.

Thunder, lightning, heavy downpours and hail were reporterd in the evening. Environment and Climate Change Canada reports that there were thousands of lightning strikes in B.C. in the 24 hours leading up to 8 a.m. today.

Vancouver Island had it’s fair share, which sparked several new fires in our area, in total nearly 100 in the province.

So before the dramatic weather kicks in later today, let’s take a minute to enjoy the view on Vancouver Island on this first official day of summer.

Happy #solstice! Today is the #firstdayofsummer and longest day of the year in Earth's Northern Hemisphere. Here's a view of the #summersolstice (at 6:07 a.m. ET today) from the #GOESEast satellite. Read more: https://t.co/ZDB6HIQuSx pic.twitter.com/ojU6SzWYxe — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 21, 2018