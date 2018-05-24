Ok, ok, we don’t have real snow falling on Vancouver Island right now. Not like our friends on the east coast today! It’s apparently still winter in St. John’s Newfoundland…

Here on our island in the Pacific we have tongue-in-cheek kind of snow this time of year. Rick Peters from Nanaimo shared this video this morning.

What looks like snowflakes drifting in the breeze is actually tree bits blowing in the wind. Tree bits. That’s what I’m calling them -- I don’t pretend to be a tree expert! You get the idea.

It’s not the first time we’ve had flurries of foliage on the island. Every year we have blossom blizzards in the Capital Region, once the plum and cherry trees drop their petals. That usually happens in late winter-early spring when winds can still be gusty. Everything is covered in a blanket of pink.

Today’s freezing levels are up around 3000 meters, so even at Mount Washington the temperature isn’t close to cold enough for precipitation to fall as snow, although there’s still snow on the ground up there. It’s currently melting. Here’s the view from the Tube Park Cam.

The temperature is around 10°C this hour.

Temperatures elsewhere on the island are a little cooler than they were this time yesterday, but they’re still pleasant!

While not as hot as earlier this week, temperatures are still above seasonal average for the last few days of May.

It’ll be many months before there’s even a hint of real snow in our island forecast.