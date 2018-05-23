Now I’m starting to sound like an iPod stuck on replay (or a broken record – depends how old you are ;) )

We’re basking in the sunshine again today on Vancouver Island. At least, most communities are. Skies are clear blue over Parksville’s Columbia Beach this hour.

However, the west coast is a different story as cloud and fog keeps temperatures about ten degrees cooler than other spots on the south island.

Sunny warm weather has been the norm this month. While it doesn’t look like it’ll end any time soon, the weather is going to change slightly.

The high pressure ridge dominating our weather pattern drifts east late today. As it shifts cooler marine air moves onshore. That means temperatures will be a little cooler (although not cold) and there will be a bit more cloud over the next few days. Along the west coast drizzle is expected along with the fog patches in the morning hours.

Looking ahead, there’s no rain in the forecast for most of the island for the next five days. There’s a slight chance of showers Thursday for inland Vancouver Island around, and north of, Mount Washington.

The best chance for rain in the next week is up north. Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice and nearby towns have a good chance of showers Friday and rain on the weekend. Elsewhere, it’s dry.