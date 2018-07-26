It’s Day 4 of a Heat Warning on Vancouver Island and temperatures are set to soar to at least 30°C this afternoon in Greater Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox and Port Alberni.

Many other southern, eastern, and inland communities will feel the heat today, too.

Temperatures are already above seasonal normal in regions covered by the Heat Warning and it’s only going to get hotter this afternoon.

The majority of people who participated in my Facebook poll say they love this hot weather, but nearly half are struggling in the heat.

When will it cool down?

If you don’t like this hot spell, you’ll be pleased to know a cooling trend is just around the corner.

The upper ridge of high pressure responsible for this hot, dry weather pattern is anchored just off the west coast. It will continue to build until the weekend with temperatures peaking Sunday. Next week cools slightly (back to normal!), but there isn’t any rain on the way.

The weather stays sunny and dry through early August even though temperatures are a little cooler. Ahhh…summer.