Weapons threat forces Comox Valley school to close
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 8:42AM PST
The school is located at 805 Willemar Ave. in Courtenay. (Google Maps)
VICTORIA -- A weapons threat has forced a middle school in Courtenay to close Thursday.
The Comox Valley School District says Lake Trail Community Middle School will be closed to all students and staff for the day due to a “weapons-related threat.”
The school is located at 805 Willemar Ave. in Courtenay.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.