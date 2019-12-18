An early morning fire has destroyed a boat at the Oak Bay Marina.

Oak Bay firefighters were called to the marina in the 1300-block of Beach Drive at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A vessel named the Lonely Bird was fully involved in fire at the end of 'G dock' when firefighters arrived, according to assistant chief Cam Thomson of the Oak Bay Fire Department.

"The greatest challenge is our water supply – getting it out to the end of the dock," said Thomson. "So we had Victoria fire and Saanich fire respond for mutual aid."

Thomson said there was no one on the vessel at the time and no injuries were reported in the incident.

"We're very lucky with the wind conditions and where it was located – on the end of the dock, so it only had exposure on the one side," he said.

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel assisted firefighters and absorbent booms were placed around the boat to contain any fuel or solvent leaks.

Environment Canada has been notified of the fire.