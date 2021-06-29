VICTORIA -- The full aftermath of a thermometer-bending heat wave on Canada’s West Coast is just now coming into focus.

Nearly a dozen areas on Vancouver Island saw record-setting heat on Monday as temperatures soared across the Pacific Northwest.

In the Mid-Island community of Chemainus, Korreen Magee saw the true power of this intense heat.

"It was the weirdest thing, all of a sudden we heard a loud pop, almost like it blew up," said Magee.

The island woman said she was shocked when two panels on her glass front door splintered in the heat.

(Korreen Magee)

"At the time it was 29 inside the house and 39 outside, the door doesn’t get any direct sunlight,” Magee said in a Facebook chat.

In North Saanich, it wasn’t windows smashing in the sun, it was blinds melting in the heat.

Scott Osselton snapped photos of his outdoor blinds drooping in Sunday’s scorching sun.

(Scott Osselton)

"I’ve had my windows smashed before, but never from the man upstairs," Thomas McKenna told CTV News Vancouver Island.

The Comox Valley resident said he parked his SUV at his home on Friday, as the heatwave began, and didn’t check it again until late Sunday night.

Walking up to his blue vehicle he noticed the passenger side window had splintered.

McKenna says there was absolutely no sign of someone breaking the window on purpose and judging from the temperature inside he’s sure the heat did the damage.

"It’s crazy, you wouldn’t expect that to happen," said McKenna.

On Monday, seven all-time temperature records fell on Vancouver Island.