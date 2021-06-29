VICTORIA -- Nearly a dozen areas on Vancouver Island saw record-setting heat on Monday amid B.C.'s historic heat wave.

Most of the weather records were set on the southern half of Vancouver Island, from Port Alberni to the Victoria Inner Harbour area, according to preliminary data from Environment Canada.

Many of the heat records that were beaten Monday were set in 1995, with some of this week's temperatures toppling the previous records by almost 10 degrees.

Of the 11 weather records set on Monday, seven were all-time highs, while the remaining four were record-setting days for June 28 specifically.

One of the all-time highs was recorded in Port Alberni, where temperatures reached 42.7 C on Monday. Monday's peak temperature beat the community's record set just one day prior, when 41.3 C was recorded on Sunday. Before that, the previous record was set in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Victoria International Airport area recorded an all-time high of 39.4 C on Monday, just above the record-setting temperature of 37.7 C set on Sunday. Before that, the previous record was set in 1995.

The Malahat area also saw an all-time high on Monday, as temperatures reached 41.3 C. The previous record of 32.4 C was set in 1995.

The remaining all-time high temperature records set on Monday were seen at recording stations in the Greater Victoria area, ranging from the Victoria harbour, to the Hartland area to the University of Victoria area. Temperatures at these stations recorded a high of 39.8 C Monday, nearly 10 degrees higher than the previous record of 30.5 C set in 1995.

The new temperature records set on Vancouver Island on Monday can be found below. Communities that set an all-time record are marked with an asterisk.

Comox area - New record, 36.8 C | Old record, 31.2 C set in 2015

Courtenay area - New record, 36.8 C | Old record, 31.2 C set in 2015

*Esquimalt area (Victoria Gonzales CS) - New record, 39.8 C | Old record, 30.5 C set in 1995

Estevan Point area - New record, 30.5 C | Old record, 24 C set in 1995

*Gonzales Point area (Victoria Gonzales CS) - New record, 39.8 C | Old record, 30.5 C set in 1995

*Malahat area - New record, 41.3 C | Old record, 32.4 C set in 1995

*Port Alberni area - New record, 42.7 C | Old record, 36.5 C set in 2015

*Victoria area (Victoria International Airport) - New record, 39.4 C | Old record, 30.5 C set in 1995

*Victoria Harbour area - New record, 39.8 C | Old record, 30.5 C set in 1995

*Victoria (Hartland) area - New record, 39.8 C | Old record, 30.5 C set in 1995

*Victoria (University of) area - New record, 39.8 C | Old record, 30.5 set in 1995

Across B.C., 59 weather records were broken on Monday, including the 11 on Vancouver Island.

One weather record, a blistering 41.4 C recorded in Agassiz on Monday, beat a record that was last set in 1895.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Lytton, in Interior B.C., broke the national record for hottest day ever, with 47.9 C set on Monday.

Weather warnings continue to be posted for most of B.C. on Tuesday, including Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island.