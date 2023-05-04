Water restrictions come to some island communities as B.C. Interior sees flooding

Several communities on Vancouver Island have started water restrictions as warmer temperatures and sunny weather arrive.

Low-level water restrictions, such as when and how much people can water their lawns, are in effect in Nanaimo, Tofino, Parksville, Campbell River and the Comox and Cowichan valleys.

"This is about kind of looking forward towards a warm, dry summer season," said Erica Forssman, Nanaimo drinking water and protection program coordinator.

The Regional District of Nanaimo is also keeping an eye on conserving water for firefighting, and ensuring lakes can withstand increasingly dry summers.

"Really getting everybody in a good habit about water conservation early in the summer so that we're not met with bigger issues later in the season," said Forssman.

Officials are also keeping a close eye on reservoir levels on Vancouver Island.

"March set a record for the lowest water flows we've seen at a number of our island facilities in over 60 years of information," said BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan says hot and dry weather is expanding into the shoulder seasons.

"When I look back to September and I look at how many locations across B.C., and in particular for Vancouver Island, are behind in how much precipitation has fallen, it's actually very dramatic," he said.

April was a different story, however, with rain covering much of the island, according to BC Hydro.

"That April really did help us as we look ahead for the summer and early fall period," said Watson.

Warmer temperatures have also activated this year's spring melt, though it's happening faster than usual.

"Because the temperatures are anonymously warm," said Castellan. "They were cooler, but now we're seeing the snow at mid to even high elevations melting very rapidly, something that we would sometimes only see into June."

This week, flooding caused the closure of two highways and the evacuation of several homes in Cache Creek in B.C.'s southern Interior.

A main cause of the flooding is being blamed on rapidly melting snow packs.