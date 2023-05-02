Water restrictions begin in Nanaimo area
Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions have begun in the Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) as warm spring weather arrives on the island.
The Stage 2 watering restrictions means that sprinklers can only be used on even dates for houses with even-numbered addresses, and on odd days for houses with odd-numbered addresses.
The sprinklers can only be used for a maximum of two hours per day between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., or between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Drip irrigation and vegetable garden watering are exempt from the restrictions, which came into effect Monday.
The regional district says the move comes after the area saw "lower-than-average precipitation" in the fall.
The RDN notes that all of Vancouver Island has been under drought advisories throughout the winter.
Vancouver Island is under "Drought Level 3," according to the province, meaning adverse impacts are possible.
Drought Level 3 is in the middle of the province's scale, which ranges from Drought Level 0 to the most severe Drought Level 5.
"Forecasts indicate the potential for slightly higher than average rainfall and average temperatures this spring, but it is likely that drought conditions will persist due to the long-term low precipitation the region has experienced this winter," said the RDN in a release Wednesday.
"With the prospect of a dry summer ahead, proactive water conservation measures must be taken now to meet future water demands for essential household use, fire protection, irrigation purposes and environmental flows."
The RDN notes that some specific communities may not be entering Stage 2 water restrictions yet. Residents should check the RDN website for details on their specific area.
For example, the Decourcey Water Service Area, located south of Nanaimo, is under Stage 4 water restrictions, while the Town of Qulicum Beach water service area is only under Stage 1 water restrictions.
Other Vancouver Island communities, like Campbell River, have also started water restrictions this month.
