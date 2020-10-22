VICTORIA -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has struck a blow to organizations that rely on live audiences, the Victoria Symphony has been hard at work designing a new musical experience through contemporary technology.

Each note that vibrates from the symphony’s instruments is captured on sensitive cameras and microphones, bringing classical music to modern places, all at no cost to viewers.

"If we do our job of capturing everything and making an interesting broadcast, I think viewers – whether they were interested in classical before – will be drawn into it," said Matthew White, CEO of the Victoria Symphony.

Additionally, premiering performances online means that more people have access to the symphony than ever before.

"You have access to an audience that is 10, 20 or 100-times (larger than what) could fit into a concert hall," said Mike Walker, of Roll Focus Productions.

While the songs that are summoned by the symphony remain the same, musicians understand that some connection is lost under these new pandemic conditions. However, new perspectives are also gained.

"There is a certain magic that happens when you're playing in a concert hall, but this gives a different view, a different eye on how music is made on stage," said Christi Meyers, assistant concert master for the Victoria Symphony.

White adds that it was important for the symphony to continue to meet and perform together amid the pandemic so that musicians wouldn’t lose touch of what it was like to play in a large group.

"The idea that we would just call everybody up and say, ‘See you in a few years,’ and expect to still have a cohesive unit... well, we thought that would be crazy," he said.

The Victoria Symphony has been releasing free virtual concerts amid the pandemic. The performances range from full, physically-distanced symphony concerts to smaller, more intimate quartets and quintets.

The symphony’s virtual season can be found online here. Tax-deductible donations to the 80-year-old organization can also be made here.