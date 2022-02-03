Victoria shipping container shelters deemed success by residents, staff and neighbours

An innovative shelter space made out of converted shipping containers in Victoria is being heralded as a success by the community.

Hank Munro, who is living in the Tiny Homes Village in the North Park neighbourhood, used to live in a doorway on Douglas Street.

"Communications I had with people consisted of, 'Can I have? Thank you. Goodbye,'" he said. "It didn’t go beyond that."

But now Munro says he's found a sense of place at the temporary sheltering site.

"Family is what you make of it, and for me, yeah, it's been the community," he said.

In May, 30 people who'd been living in parks around the city moved in to the converted shipping containers, which offer round-the-clock supports.

"When you have 100 residents as opposed to 30 residents, you don’t have as many opportunities for connection," said Beck Carlow, site supervisor for the Tiny Homes Village.

"It really goes a long way to create a feeling of, 'You're welcome here,'" she said.

Staff say the village sets a good example for future developments.

"This model works and people are feeling very comfortable here," said Carlow.

30 people are expected to stay in the temporary shelters made out of converted shipping containers: May 14, 2021 (CTV News)

Residents say the structure and community has helped them feel safe, something others may take for granted.

"Compassion," said resident Jay Leggatt. "It's really new to me and rare to me because there isn't a lot of compassion out there. That's all I need, is that space there."

When Munro's father died over the holidays, the Tiny Homes Village is where he found comfort.

"The people here provided me with an environment that was structured, safe and emotionally sound," he said.

"I hadn't had that trust in anyone for nearly six years — I’ve been on that street for that long."

'EVERYTHING IS MORE CALM'

The head of North Park's neighbourhood association says some people were initially hesitant about the idea, but the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.

"When people have the supports and the resources that they need, everything is more calm," said Sarah Murray, executive director of the North Park Neighbourhood Association.

One woman who's lived in the Tiny Homes Village from the start is now working on finding a place of her own.

Staff have helped her find work and upgrade her education.

"The community brings comfort, like comfort in knowing somebody actually does care instead of being pushed aside or ostracized or left in the dark," said resident Amy MacNeil-Wells.

The sheltering space is set to operate until next winter, when other, permanent housing projects are slated to open.