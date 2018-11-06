Victoria's courthouse evacuated and locked down over bomb threat
The Victoria Courthouse was evacuated and locked down for a little over an hour after receiving a bomb threat, police say.
Reports emerged late Tuesday afternoon that the courthouse had been evacuated and locked down.
Police later confirmed that the evacuation was related to a bomb threat.
They said the threat came in just before 4 p.m. to the sherriff's service, located in the courthouse.
The building was immediately evacuated and secured, and there were no injuries. Police then conducted a full sweep of the building with a canine unit.
Around 5:30 p.m., explosive experts gave the building the all-clear, with police saying the building would return to business as usual shortly.
The incident caused brief traffic disruptions in the 800-block of Burdett Avenue and the 800-block of Blanshard Street, during which drivers were asked to use alternate routes.
Occupants of the building congregated outside of Christ Church Cathedral across the street as police investigated.
