

William Gaetz, CTV Vancouver Island





A new “Eco Boutique” has opened at the Bay Centre in downtown Victoria.

The environmental boutique, opened by Future Oceans in collaboration with the Victoria International Marina, Natural Talent Alliance and the Ocean Legacy Foundation offers custom-made eco-friendly clothing and other green products.

The local organization, Future Oceans, hopes to create awareness and educate consumers about problematic ocean plastics through their clothing and fashion.

The group is also raising funds for the Ocean Legacy Foundation, which aims to “give plastic waste an economic value to stimulate the plastic circular economy and provide communities long-term tools they need to steward their environment keeping plastic out of the oceans,” according to their website.

The pop-up boutique offers creations from 10 designers who all use materials that are proven eco-frabics and made using low carbon manufacturing.

One of the designers, Dianne Gibson, says she's teamed up with a clothing company that has been giving her off cuts of natural products, like modal and bamboo, from their manufacturing.

"So out of this, I've been able to do an eco-line of clothing", Gibson says. "Otherwise, all of that material would have ended up in the landfill."

Gibson says that living close to the ocean has brought this project close to her heart. She hopes that people will become more aware of what everyone can do to reuse and recycle plastics and other materials that would normally go to waste.

Besides offering clothing that is environmentally sustainable, the eco-boutique can create clothing that is customized for each customer.

Catherine Larose, the Creative Director for Future Oceans and the Natural Talent Alliance, says, "One of the unique experiences we believe we are able to offer is the opportunity to meet the fashion designer and also be properly fit for your very own eco-fashion item tailored just for you.”

The boutique also offers workshops about ocean plastic recycling and how to make eco-friendly products, like recycled shopping bags, "bum-warmers" and laundry soap.

Besides clothing, shoppers can also find jewellery and other fashion accessories, all created with the environment in mind, at the pop-up shop.

The boutique is open until Sept. 30 and can be found on the main floor of the Bay Centre.