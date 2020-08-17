VICTORIA -- Victoria police are searching for witnesses after a horse carriage tour operator was allegedly assaulted and robbed by a man on a bicycle.

Officers were called to the intersection of Menzies and Belleville streets at approximately 9:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery.

The Victoria Carriage Tours operator told police she was approached from behind by a man who pushed her to the ground before taking her pay envelope and fleeing on a bicycle.

The tour operator declined medical attention, according to police.

Investigators searched the area for the man but did not find him.

Police described the alleged perpetrator as a white man in his mid-30s with a long beard.

He was seen wearing a red and black ball cap, a dark hoodie and jeans. Police say he was last seen riding a light-coloured road bike east on Belleville Street.

The tour operator told police she had seen the man riding the bike in the area before the attack.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the man or has other information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.