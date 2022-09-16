Victoria police searching for man after bus driver threatened with knife

Police in Victoria are searching for a man after a transit driver was threatened with a knife Thursday.

Police say the incident happened before 5 p.m. near Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.

The perpetrator is described as a Black man, approximately 50 years old, standing six feet tall with a slim build.

The man was wearing a black cowboy hat with a feather in it, and black clothing.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

STABBING ON PANDORA AVENUE

Police are also investigating a separate call in which someone was stabbed in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 9 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. It is unclear whether a suspect has been apprehended.

Police are expected to provide more information on the stabbing Friday.