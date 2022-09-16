Victoria police investigator attacked by man with skateboard while processing crime scene

A forensic investigator with the Victoria Police Department was attacked by a man with a skateboard while processing a crime scene downtown on Thursday night.

The officer was investigating a stabbing on Pandora Avenue that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., Victoria police say the forensic officer was walking back to the scene that was behind police tape, near the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street, when he was approached by a man carrying a skateboard.

The man swung the skateboard at the investigator, who used his camera and tripod to protect his head, police said Friday.

The investigator, with the help of other officers on scene, fended off the attacker and apprehended him.

The officer was not injured in the attack but the camera equipment was damaged, according to police.

The suspect, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, was taken to police cells and later released pending a court appearance.