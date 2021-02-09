VICTORIA -- The City of Victoria is inviting youth to join songwriting and performance workshops this spring for the final round of the online Opening Act series facilitated by its artist in residence.

The series will include three group workshops and two one-on-one sessions with Kathryn Calder for youth aged 14 to 24 so they can learn about a range of topics including composing, lyrics, melody and putting together a performance.

As part of the final workshop, participants will be invited to share their songs and discuss production and get some guidance from a local producer and engineer.

Applicants must live in the Capital Regional District and submit an application by March 8 before those who have been shortlisted are invited for an interview.