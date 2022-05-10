Victoria filmmaker Krista Loughton to run for city council

Krista Loughton announced her candidacy for Victoria council on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Submitted) Krista Loughton announced her candidacy for Victoria council on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Submitted)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario