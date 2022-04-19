Victoria councillor won't seek re-election in October

A Victoria city councillor says he will not seek re-election this fall after serving a single term.

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow said in a statement posted to his Twitter account Tuesday that he "made the difficult decision not to seek re-election" after giving the decision "much thought and consideration."

Dubow, a former refugee from the civil war in Somalia, was elected to council in October 2018.

"I am so grateful to the residents of the City of Victoria who elected me for this opportunity," Dubow said in the statement. "Serving you on council over the last four years has been the privilege of my life."

Dubow holds a business technology degree from the University of Cape Breton and has worked on the Canadian Council for Refugees and the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria.

Dubow said highlights of his work on council include efforts to eliminate transit fares and prioritize bus lanes, as well as advocating for affordable housing and protections for renters.

"I ran for office because I love this community and wanted to be part of pushing it to be more inclusive at the decision-making table," Dubow said.

"In June 2022, it will be my 10th anniversary of living in Canada, and I have been working hard for the betterment of communities since day one," he added. "It’s time for me to explore other opportunities to continue on my own learning, and to take a step away from public office in order to do so."

Dubow joins Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, who has also announced she will not run for re-election on Oct. 15.